Sidewalk Sale

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will host its 43rd Annual Spring Sidewalk Sale May 1–3 across Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and Route One, featuring discounted shopping from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center will host its 43rd Annual Spring Sidewalk Sale from May 1–3, offering shoppers discounted merchandise across coastal retail districts.

The rain-or-shine event will run daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and along Route One.

Organizers say the annual sale features a wide range of goods at reduced prices, drawing visitors and residents to the area’s downtown shopping areas each spring.

More information is available on the chamber’s website.

 
 

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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