MILTON, Del. - Renovations at the Milton Theatre are moving forward as the historic venue works to expand its education programs, backstage facilities and audience capacity.
The current phase of construction includes a new education wing with additional studios, green room space and dressing rooms. When the work is complete, the theater expects to have about six studio spaces available for classes and rehearsals.
“We're super excited about what's happening with the education wing,” Milton Theatre Artistic Director Fred Munzert said. “This is a number of new studios that we're adding, as well as new green room and dressing room space.”
Munzert said the added space will allow the theater to expand programs that are already operating at or near capacity.
The Milton Theatre offers year-round educational programming, including summer camps and after-school classes. Munzert said many of those programs currently have waiting lists.
“We are at maximum capacity with waiting lists with every program,” Munzert said. “So this is allowing us to add many new classes.”
According to Munzert, increasing the number of available spaces could allow the theater to offer three to five times as many classes as it has in the past.
The renovation is also intended to improve backstage operations for professional productions and educational performances.
Previously, performers could have to get dressed upstairs before walking outside across the roof and down a wooden staircase to reach the backstage area. The expansion will connect those spaces and provide performers with more direct access to the stage.
“It's tying everything in together,” Munzert said. “So when a show is going on, whether it's our education program or a professional show, they're now going to have access right off the stage door to get into the stage itself.”
One of the new studios will feature windows overlooking the river, part of what Munzert described as an effort to bring the outdoors into the building while maintaining the character of the more than century-old theater.
Renovations are also underway on the second level of the existing theater. Former dressing and rehearsal areas are being converted into new rehearsal space and connected to the balcony.
A previously boarded-up doorway near the balcony is also expected to reopen, providing access to bathrooms on that level and creating another exit.
The project is being supported through donations from community members and foundations. Munzert said the theater has received significant contributions from several organizations, including the Longwood Foundation.
Community fundraising has also supported the theater's acquisition of the neighboring Quayside property. Munzert said a four-week campaign earlier this year raised $150,000 in cash donations toward the purchase.
The renovation has been years in the making.
“It's 10 years in the making,” Munzert said. “It's pretty incredible to watch how the town has supported this renovation through phase one and phase two and we'll go into phase three after this.”
The theater expects the current phase of construction to be completed by the end of the year.
The next phase is expected to include improvements to the theater's marquee and facade, along with renovations at Quayside. Plans there include a permanent stage, concessions, outdoor bathrooms and additional seating.
Despite the ongoing construction, performances at the Milton Theatre are continuing through the fall.
The theater says it hosts more than 400 events each year and plans to continue expanding both its performances and education programs as the renovation progresses.