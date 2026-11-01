DELAWARE - The Delaware Healthcare Association named state Rep. Mara Gorman its 2026 Legislator of the Year during its annual Delaware Healthcare Forum Thursday in Dover.
The DHA Gorman was recognized for her work supporting healthcare workers, improving workplace safety and expanding access to preventive services.
She sponsored two bills this year addressing workplace violence in healthcare facilities and access to vaccines and preventive care, according to the association.
The forum also marked the association’s 30th year and brought together more than 500 healthcare leaders. Delaware’s congressional delegation, Sens. Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester and Rep. Sarah McBride, made a surprise appearance for a discussion about the future of healthcare in the state.