WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware has been elected co-chair of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, a leadership position focused on shaping the messaging and policy priorities of House Democrats.
According to a statement from McBride's office, she received 238 votes, representing 92 percent of the total votes cast. Her office said she received the highest vote count of any candidate in the election.
"I am honored that my colleagues have placed their trust in me to serve in Caucus Leadership as DPCC co-chair," McBride said.
In the announcement, McBride said she plans to focus on lowering costs, ending the war in Iran and addressing corruption. She also said she hopes to work with Democrats across the party's ideological spectrum to develop a unified message centered on affordability and government accountability.
McBride will serve alongside committee Chair Debbie Dingell and fellow co-chairs Maxwell Frost and Sydney Kamlager-Dove.
The Democratic Policy and Communications Committee helps coordinate policy messaging and communication strategies for the House Democratic Caucus.
McBride was reelected this midterm to once again serve as Delaware's congresswoman. She defeated republican Joseph Arminio with over 60 percent of the vote.