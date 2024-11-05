Andy Harris

Republican Andy Harris claimed victory for a seventh term representing Maryland’s First Congressional District on Tuesday. NBC News called the First District race for Harris with 62 percent of the vote, or155,594 votes, on Tuesday night. His Democratic opponent, Blane H. Miller III, garnered 35.08 percent of the vote, or roughly 88,035 votes.

Harris, a physician and Navy veteran, serves on the House Appropriations Committee and is an active member of the GOP Doctors Caucus. Throughout his tenure, he has focused on issues such as healthcare reform, veterans’ services and reducing government spending. Harris also engages in regional concerns; he has been active in supporting agriculture, holding hearings regarding offshore wind and enhancing local infrastructure.

