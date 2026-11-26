SUSSEX COUNTY, Del -The Sussex County Technical Rescue Team has been activated in anticipation of the Thanksgiving storm and its potential impacts across the county.
Specialized rescue personnel, water rescue equipment and trucks capable of navigating high water will be positioned to support local first responders with potential water rescues, evacuations and other technical rescue emergencies.
The rescue team is encouraging people to monitor local weather updates, avoid flooded roads and follow guidance from emergency responders.
Also, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry announced the following departures for Friday, Nov. 27, have been canceled due to mechanical issues:
Cape May: 9:30 a.m.
Lewes: 11:15 a.m.Separately, the ferry canceled four departures for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, due to forecast high winds associated with the nor’easter.
Earlier this week, the ferry canceled four departures for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, due to forecast high winds associated with the storm.
Those cancellations include:
Cape May: 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Lewes: 8:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
Cape May: 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Lewes: 8:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
Holiday travelers are encouraged to monitor ferry service updates and local weather conditions before heading out.