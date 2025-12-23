MILLSBORO, Del. — A fire early Monday morning damaged a home off Warwick Road, drawing response from multiple fire companies across Sussex County.
According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, crews were dispatched shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 for a report of a residential structure fire on the 28000 block of Warwick Road. The homeowner reported seeing fire coming from underneath the house, said first responders.
Firefighters from Indian River, Millsboro and Dagsboro responded, along with the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, Sussex County paramedics and Delaware State Fire Police.
Crews from Indian River’s Oak Orchard and Long Neck stations arrived with Tanker 80, Engine 80, and Squad 80. Firefighters began with an exterior and interior evaluation, including a crawl space check. They also shut off utility services and performed a primary search inside the home.
Crews located the fire under a stairwell and deployed two hose lines to put it out. Ventilation operations were also completed to clear smoke from the home.
The Delaware State Fire Police handled traffic control in the area during the response. The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.