MILFORD, Del. - Retired Milford High School teacher Tommye Staley will take center stage at the Milford Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m., as part of the Milford Museum’s ongoing monthly program series.
Staley, who taught science at Milford High School for 24 years, will discuss her new book, Washing Worms: Memories of a Southern Girl, a heartfelt tale of growing up on an isolated Arkansas farm in the 1940s.
In addition to her tenure at Milford High School, where she taught biology, anatomy and horticulture, Staley had a prolific career in education, teaching at Wesley College, Delaware Technical Community College and Del-Tech in Dover. Beyond the classroom, she contributed to the community as a Milford City Council member, chairperson of the police committee and ambulance attendant for Carlisle Fire Company. Staley’s book debut comes alongside her accomplishments in screenplay writing, including Christmas Journey on Amazon Prime.