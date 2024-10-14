WILMINGTON Del.- Judge Merrill C. Trader, a retired longtime Court of Common Pleas Judge of the Delaware Court of Common Pleas, passed away on Oct. 10 at the age of 92. Judge Merrill C. Trader served on the bench from 1972 to 2009.
"Judge Trader left an incredible mark on the court. Even now, 15 years since his retirement, the court still follows practices implemented by Judge Trader." said Court of Common Pleas Chief Judge Carl C. Danberg.
The Delaware Courts said Judge Trader will be remembered as a thoughtful mentor and was even named the judge of the year for outstanding judicial service.
"One thing I valued the most was that he was a mentor to all of us. It was like I had a legal encyclopedia in the office right next to me," said retired Judge Charles W. Welch, III.
Judge Trader received a degree from Western Maryland College in 1954 and graduated from Washington and Lee Law School in 1958. He worked in private practice before pursuing a career in state service. Prior to joining the Court of Common Pleas, he served as Assistant Deputy Attorney General from 1963 until 1969, and as a Master in Family Court from 1969 until he was elevated to Judge of the Court of Common Pleas in 1972.