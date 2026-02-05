EASTON, Md.- Drivers heading west on US 50 near Easton should expect lane restrictions as crews prepare for roadway repairs tied to a major construction project in Talbot County.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the right lane of westbound US 50, just west of MD 309 near Easton Airport, is closed for patching work. The closure is in place while contractors prepare equipment and materials, a process expected to take several days ahead of the planned repairs for the week of February 8.
The agency says the work area is located within an active construction zone adjacent to the new University of Maryland Shore Health Regional Medical Center. Contractors working on the medical center project will be responsible for the road repairs.
According to officials, a temporary lane shift is already in place in both directions of US 50 near the Talbot Community Center and Hog Neck Golf Course. That traffic pattern was set up earlier to support intersection improvements associated with the medical center development.
The Maryland State Highway Administration said the lane is being closed ahead of the patching work to maintain safe travel through the work zone. The speed limit along this stretch of US 50 has been reduced to 45 mph, and drivers are urged to slow down and remain alert for changing traffic patterns.