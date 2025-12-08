OCEAN CITY, Md. - A new whale "Slow Zone" has gone into effect after a buoy detected right whales east of Ocean City.
On Dec. 5, a buoy in Ocean City operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science detected right whales. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fishing and Boating Services made the announcement Monday morning.
Slow Zones are areas where mariners are asked to avoid or pass through at 10 knots or less inside of Dynamic Management Areas and Acoustic Slow Zones.
The right whale Slow Zone is in effect through Dec. 20. The department reminds boaters that there are three other Slow Zone in effect, as pictured above.
The latest Slow Zone includes waters bounded by:
- Northern Boundary: 38°34′ N
- Southern Boundary: 38°03′ N
- Eastern Boundary: 74°19′ W
- Western Boundary: 74°58’ W