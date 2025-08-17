OC 1

As vacationers soak up the sun in Ocean City, officials are warning beachgoers to stay cautious with Hurricane Erin churning offshore.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — As vacationers soak up the sun in Ocean City, officials advise beachgoers to stay cautious with Hurricane Erin churning offshore.

Local resident John Simcox said the storm, while not expected to make landfall, could create hazardous conditions in the surf.

“We’re on alert. Erin is coming, but she’s going to be offshore,” Simcox said. “So we’re going to have big waves, we’re gonna have a lot of rip currents.”

OC 2

For swimmers caught in a rip current, the beach patrol advises moving parallel to the shoreline until out of the current, then swimming back to the beach. 

Ocean City Beach Patrol Lt. Mike Stone said the system could intensify dangerous rip currents, which occur when water funnels back out to sea through breaks in sandbars.

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

“When you have a break in the sandbar, that water is sort of exiting, heading back out, and it makes people feel like they’re being either pulled under or pulled away from the beach,” Stone said.

For swimmers caught in a rip current, the beach patrol advises moving parallel to the shoreline until out of the current, then swimming back to the beach. If that fails, officials recommend floating or treading water while signaling for help.

“We always encourage people to swim only when lifeguards are on duty, whether you’re at the beach or at a pool,” Stone said. “We’re on duty from 10 to 5:30.”

Beach patrol officials said they will continue monitoring surf conditions daily as the storm remains offshore.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.

Recommended for you