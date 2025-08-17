OCEAN CITY, Md. — As vacationers soak up the sun in Ocean City, officials advise beachgoers to stay cautious with Hurricane Erin churning offshore.
Local resident John Simcox said the storm, while not expected to make landfall, could create hazardous conditions in the surf.
“We’re on alert. Erin is coming, but she’s going to be offshore,” Simcox said. “So we’re going to have big waves, we’re gonna have a lot of rip currents.”
Ocean City Beach Patrol Lt. Mike Stone said the system could intensify dangerous rip currents, which occur when water funnels back out to sea through breaks in sandbars.
“When you have a break in the sandbar, that water is sort of exiting, heading back out, and it makes people feel like they’re being either pulled under or pulled away from the beach,” Stone said.
For swimmers caught in a rip current, the beach patrol advises moving parallel to the shoreline until out of the current, then swimming back to the beach. If that fails, officials recommend floating or treading water while signaling for help.
“We always encourage people to swim only when lifeguards are on duty, whether you’re at the beach or at a pool,” Stone said. “We’re on duty from 10 to 5:30.”
Beach patrol officials said they will continue monitoring surf conditions daily as the storm remains offshore.