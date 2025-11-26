REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Hometown Christmas Parade and Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon will have impacts on the Rehoboth Beach roadways starting Dec. 1.
The Christmas parade will start to roll down Rehoboth Avenue at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. The following closures will take place.
- Rehoboth Avenue will be closed from the traffic circle to the bandstand from 6-10 p.m.
- State Street and Country Club Drive will be closed from 4-10 p.m.
- Sussex Street, from Columbia Avenue to 4th Street, will be closed from 4-9 p.m.
- 5th Street, from Rehoboth Avenue to Kent Street, will be closed from 4-9 p.m.
The Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon and Half-Marathon is on Dec. 6., and consists of more than 3,000 runners. The following roads will all be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Henlopen Avenue
- Grove Street from Columbia Avenue to Henlopen Avenue
- Gerar Street
- 4th Street
- Sussex Street from 5th to 4th streets
According to the City of Rehoboth Beach, Drivers should also anticipate possible brief closures on the following roads at approximately the following times:
- Rehoboth Avenue westbound from the bandstand to State Road at 7-:30 a.m.
- State Road from Rehoboth Avenue to Hickman Street at 7-7:30 a.m.
- Hickman Street from State Road to Stockley Street at 7-7:30 a.m.
- Stockley Street from Hickman Street to Scarborough Avenue at 7-7:30 a.m.
- Scarborough Avenue from Stockley Street to Lake Drive at 7-7:30 a.m.
- Lake Drive at 7-7:30 a.m.
- Queen Street 7-9 a.m.
- Surf Avenue 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.