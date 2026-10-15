Orange diamond shaped sign with the text Road Work Ahead.

A road closure in Seaford is scheduled for Oct. 16, 2026 at the intersection of North Market Street Extension and Virginia Avenue.

SEAFORD, Del. - Drivers in Seaford should prepare for road closures Friday, Oct. 16, as a contractor completes paving work at the intersection of North Market Street Extension and Virginia Avenue.

North Market Street Extension will be closed between Virginia Avenue and Venture Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews pave the intersection.

The westbound lane of Virginia Avenue at North Market Street Extension will also be closed during the work.

The closures are scheduled to last until 5 p.m. Friday.

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Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and occasionally produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

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