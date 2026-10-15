SEAFORD, Del. - Drivers in Seaford should prepare for road closures Friday, Oct. 16, as a contractor completes paving work at the intersection of North Market Street Extension and Virginia Avenue.
North Market Street Extension will be closed between Virginia Avenue and Venture Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews pave the intersection.
The westbound lane of Virginia Avenue at North Market Street Extension will also be closed during the work.
The closures are scheduled to last until 5 p.m. Friday.