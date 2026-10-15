REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Due to Rehoboth Beach's Bark on the Boards event and the CAMP Rehoboth Block Party, road closures will be taking place.
Bark on the Boards is on Oct. 17. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Bandstand Horseshoe will be closed from 3 p.m. on Oct. 16. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 17.
The CAMP Rehoboth Block Party is taking place on Oct. 18. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 2nd block of Baltimore Ave will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 18.
The City of Rehoboth Beach is asking event goers to take note of the upcoming closures before heading to the city.