Brandywine Valley SPCA walking on the boardwalk

The City of Rehoboth Beach is asking event goers to take note of the upcoming closures before heading to the city. 

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Due to Rehoboth Beach's Bark on the Boards event and the CAMP Rehoboth Block Party, road closures will be taking place.

Bark on the Boards is on Oct. 17. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Bandstand Horseshoe will be closed from 3 p.m. on Oct. 16. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 17. 

The CAMP Rehoboth Block Party is taking place on Oct. 18. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 2nd block of Baltimore Ave will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 18. 

The City of Rehoboth Beach is asking event goers to take note of the upcoming closures before heading to the city. 

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Rianna Moses joined CoastTV in July of 2025 after graduating from Rowan University. Here at CoastTV, Rianna is currently the evening editor and also produces the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. broadcasts a couple days a week. .

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