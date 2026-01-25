DELAWARE- Delaware roads were mainly clear Sunday night, but DelDOT says we are not out of the woods yet.
DelDOT says plowing efforts started after midnight and continue late Sunday night, with full staff back on shift before Monday morning. According to DelDOT, Sussex County roads fared the best after the storm.
"In Sussex County we have a lot of bare pavement on a lot of our primary roads," says Secretary Shante Hastings.
There was almost a 15 degree temperature difference between Sussex County and Kent, according to Hastings, which caused salt to not be as effective on the roads.
A Level One Driving Restriction remains in place in Sussex County, where driving is discouraged but not prohibited. Kent and New Castle counties have the upgraded Level Two, where only essential personnel are allowed to be on the roads.
Roads were mainly empty, except for essential workers and a few delivery drivers.
"They love it. They're thanking me," DoorDash driver Aaron Harmon tells CoastTV, explaining he was busy all day. "They're giving me extra tips. You know, whatever I can do to help the community."
Ice remains a concern as temperatures dip overnight. Stay with CoastTV News for the latest weather updates, including the possibility of more snow early Monday morning.