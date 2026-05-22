LEWES, Del. - Rocking the Docks will officially launch its 2026 summer concert season on Sunday, June 7, with the return of the Fourth Street Preserve Benefit Concert.
The concert became the season opener after the Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country performance was rescheduled to June 30 because of forecasted severe weather over Memorial Day weekend.
This year’s benefit concert will feature Delaware bands The Funsters and Hot Sauce Band during an evening centered on live music, conservation and community support.
According to organizers, last year’s event raised more than $10,000 for the Fourth Street Preserve initiative. The preserve is a 30-acre forest in the heart of Lewes that was purchased through a successful grassroots campaign. The preserve is now owned and managed by the City of Lewes and permanently protected by a conservation easement.
“We are incredibly proud of what this event accomplished last year,” said Matthew VanBelle, owner and promoter of Rocking The Docks. “Together with this community, we helped raise over $10,000 for the Fourth Street Preserve, and we’re thrilled to host this benefit concert again as our official kickoff to the 2026 season. The mission continues, and we’re excited to keep raising awareness and support for such an important local cause.”
People attending the June 7 event can expect live music, local food vendors, craft beverages, family-friendly activities and the waterfront sunset atmosphere that has helped Rocking the Docks grow into one of Coastal Delaware’s major independent concert events.
Entry begins at 3:30 p.m., with VIP admission starting at 3 p.m. Tickets for the benefit concert and the full 2026 Rocking the Docks lineup are available online.