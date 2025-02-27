MILLSBORO, Del. — One person was taken to a hospital early Thursday morning following a rollover crash on Long Neck Road near Massey’s Landing Public Boat Ramp.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, along with the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, Sussex County paramedics and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit, responded to the crash at 3:54 a.m. Emergency crews were initially told there may be three people in the car. However one person was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.
Responders arrived to find a black Honda SUV that had rolled over after failing to navigate the entrance to the boat ramp. Crews worked to stabilize the car, clear debris and manage traffic.
The Delaware State Police Aviation Unit and additional medics were canceled while en route. Delaware State Fire Police handled traffic control and Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.