OCEAN CITY, Md. - A portion of 70th Street in Ocean City is closed after a condo building sustained roof damage Thursday morning, Nov. 26.
According to the Ocean City Fire Department, crews responded to 7001 Atlantic Avenue at approximately 8:24 a.m. for a report of roof damage.
The building's roof membrane became dislodged, scattering debris throughout the surrounding area, said OCFD. The 10 block of 70th Street is closed while crews work to clear the debris.
The Town of Ocean City's building inspector has been notified, and a roofing contractor is on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes until further notice.
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