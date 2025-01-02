OCEAN CITY, Md. — Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen is making a comeback in Ocean City. The beloved deli has partnered with Trifecta Hospitality Group, the parent company of Shmagel’s Bagels at the 82nd Street location. It was in September of 2024, that Rosenfeld's closed its business on 63rd Street.
"We’re happy to be back!" Rosenfeld’s announced, inviting locals and visitors to "treat your belly" to their favorites in Ocean City this spring.
The new venture, named Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli Featuring Shmagel’s Bagels, will retain Shmagel’s signature bagels and specialty coffees while adding Rosenfeld’s breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings. The revamped business is set to open by May 1, 2025.