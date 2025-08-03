OCEAN CITY, Md. - A rescue swimmer with the Ocean City Fire Department pulled a juvenile male from the water Saturday morning after a report of a swimmer in distress in the Ocean City Inlet, officials said.
The 911 Center dispatched the fire department at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 2. A fireboat crew already in the area near the Route 50 Bridge conducting training immediately responded.
Upon arrival, a trained Ocean City Fire Department rescue swimmer was deployed directly from the boat into the water and quickly located the victim, who was described as barely conscious.
Due to rough conditions and large swells, the rescue swimmer kept the victim above water while the fireboat repositioned for pickup. The victim was brought aboard and transported to the United States Coast Guard Station for medical evaluation according to the OCFD.
"Our rescue swimmers train for this exact type of emergency," said Fire Chief Josh Bunting. "We continue to stress the importance of not entering the ocean until Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguards are on duty. More importantly, the Ocean City Inlet is not a safe place to swim. It may appear calm from the surface, but conditions can change rapidly, and you never know what lies beneath."
The department urges all visitors to prioritize safety and always swim near a lifeguard.