MILLVILLE, Del. - DelDOT announced the closure of Roxana Road for construction of a roundabout.
DelDOT said the closure will begin on Nov. 25, 2026 at 7 a.m. That closure will last until Jan. 8, 2027 at 5 p.m.
Roxana Road will be closed between Daisey Road and Burbage Road. The roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Roxana Road, Powell Farm Road and Peppers Corner Road.
This construction comes after multiple delays. The closure was originally scheduled to begin Nov. 2 before being changed to Nov. 16. It will now start on Nov. 25.
DelDOT said drivers should detour onto Pyle Center Road from Roxana Road and then take Frankford School Road, Omar Road, Atlantic Avenue, Windmill Road, Beaver Dam to return to Peppers Corner Road. Drivers should expect delays and slow down when traveling through work zones.