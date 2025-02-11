SELBYVILLE, Del.- One person is recovering after a crash on Route 113 on Monday afternoon, which caused road closures. According to the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company, it happened on southbound DuPont Boulevard near Clendaniel Avenue.
The agency says the crash was reported at 12:50 p.m. An off-duty EMT was the first to arrive on the scene and called into the Emergency Operations Center, requesting Delaware State Police Aviation Section and Sussex County paramedics, who had not yet been dispatched.
The primary emergency medical services unit was unavailable while returning from a previous call in Salisbury, so the fire company says an EMS unit from Frankford was automatically dispatched to assist.
Luckily, the person involved in the crash could escape the car before first responders arrived. Delaware State Police’s Trooper 2 helicopter landed in a nearby field and transported the person to Christiana Hospital for treatment.
According to the agency, DuPont Boulevard's southbound lanes remained closed for an extended period while crews worked at the scene. Delaware Department of Transportation and Selbyville Fire Police managed road closures and detours. The Selbyville Police Department is leading the crash investigation.