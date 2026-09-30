MILFORD, Del. - The Milford City Council unanimously agreed to table the first phase of a new pathway along Route 113.
The council wants clarification of the language used in the current agreement, concerning storm cleanup responsibilities.
The planned shared use path will be located along the east side of Route 113 from Milford Plaza to Buccaneer Boulevard then along the south side to N. Walnut Street.
The City of Milford says the goal of the project is to complete the missing sections of pedestrian and bicycle trails and provide a continuous pathway along Route 113.