DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md.- Resurfacing work on both directions of Route 50 (Ocean Gateway) in Dorchester County will begin Monday according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.
The project will span from Bucktown Road to the Choptank River bridge in Cambridge and is expected to be completed by the end of the year, weather permitting.
Drivers should prepare for single-lane closures Sunday through Thursday nights, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. These times may vary based on overnight temperatures and asphalt conditions.
George & Lynch, a contractor based in Dover, Del., will manage the work zone using cones, flaggers, and arrow boards to guide traffic.
Significant delays are anticipated during construction hours, and drivers are advised to remain cautious and adhere to posted speed limits. Motorcyclists should be particularly mindful of uneven pavement.