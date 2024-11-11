Route 90 bridge inspections to cause traffic delays

According to the Ocean City Police Department, roadwork is set to take place on Route 90 on Monday, Nov. 11, and Tuesday, Nov. 12. Maryland State Highway Administration consultants will be conducting inspection work on the US 90 (Ocean City Expressway) bridges.

On Nov. 11, crews will inspect the bridge over the St. Martin River, followed by work over the Assawoman Bay near Ocean City on Nov. 12. The work will require single-lane closures between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic through the work zone.

All inspection work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting. Drivers are advised by the police department to consider using alternate routes, such as Route 50 or Delaware Route 54, to avoid delays.

