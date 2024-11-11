Route 90 bridge inspections to cause traffic delays

Weather Alert

...Increased Risk of Fire Spread Today... There is an increased risk for fire spread through early this evening in the wake of a cold front. Northwest winds will range from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30-35 mph possible. In the afternoon, minimum relative humidity values are expected to fall into the 30-40% range. Due to the combination of gusty winds and marginal relative humidity values, these conditions could support the rapid spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Be sure to properly extinguish or dispose of any potential ignition sources, including smoking materials such as cigarette butts. Burn restrictions and burn bans are in effect for some areas. Refer to your state's forest fire management agency for more information on burn restrictions for your local area.