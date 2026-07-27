MILLSBORO, Del.- A recreational vehicle caught fire Saturday afternoon on Warwick Road near Millsboro, prompting a response from multiple volunteer fire companies and emergency medical crews.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says the fire was reported at about 12:07 p.m. July 25 in the 28100 block of Warwick Road. The initial emergency dispatch identified the call as a residential structure fire, but it was later updated to a Class C recreational vehicle fire.
Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, Millsboro Fire Company and Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department responded, along with the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and Sussex County Paramedics.
According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, Rescue 80 was returning from a fire prevention demonstration on John J. Williams Highway. It was within about 2 miles of the scene when the call was dispatched. The unit arrived to find the RV fully engulfed in flames, deployed a fire suppression line and established command.
Additional crews from Tanker 80 assisted with fire suppression and water supply, while other responding units staged nearby and provided personnel as needed.
The Delaware State Fire Police closed Warwick Road while crews worked at the scene and managed traffic.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.