DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Salisbury Regional Airport and the Wilmington Airport are encouraging people traveling through the region to double-check their flight status ahead of time, as the ongoing Federal Government shutdown prompts cuts to air traffic nationwide.
Salisbury Regional Airport
According to a press release from the Wicomico County Executive’s Office, all three of Salisbury’s direct and connecting destinations are affected by a federal mandate requiring select airports to reduce flights.
“Flight status is always subject to change,” said Tony Rudy, airport director. “It’s best to use your airline’s smartphone app or website to obtain the most up-to-date flight information.”
A temporary web portal is also available for checking the status of commercial flights arriving and departing Salisbury.
Wilmington Airport
The airport in Wilmington has Avelo and American Airlines for flight options. Avelo warns on its website that flight changes are possible due to the shutdown.
"Avelo is continuing to explore the potential impact of the FAA-mandated schedule changes due to the government shutdown. At this moment, no flights have yet been impacted. Check flight status." the airline stated.
The status of any flight at the Wilmington Airport can be checked on the airport's website. There are links to check arriving and departing flights.