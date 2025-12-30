SALISBURY, Md. — The City of Salisbury Department of Water Works has begun a major infrastructure project to replace a raw water main that carries water from the city’s well field to its water treatment plant.
The project spans about 3,300 feet and includes pipe sizes ranging from 8 inches to 24 inches. Several sections of the new main will be installed using boring methods, including beneath the river, according to the city.
The existing raw water main dates back to as early as 1925 and is being replaced to improve reliability. City officials said a portion of the main closest to the treatment plant was replaced in 2006 following a failure. The current project will replace the remaining sections of the main, as well as piping and valves connected to active wells. The section between the treatment plant and Well 15 is the oldest and considered the most in need of replacement.
Construction is expected to be completed without interrupting service. The city said the new main will be connected to the existing system, but valves will remain closed until the transition is complete. Connections to wells will be completed one at a time to allow for coordinated shutdowns during construction.
During the project, portions of the walking path through City Park and areas near the Salisbury Zoo may be temporarily disrupted. Work is beginning near the dog park and tennis courts and will move along the East Branch past Memorial Plaza.
The project is expected to be completed by fall 2026.