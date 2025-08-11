Salisbury home fire under investigation after early morning blaze

SALISBURY, Md. - A house fire in Salisbury is under investigation after smoke alarms helped two occupants escape safely, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Investigators said the fire broke out around 9:54 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at a one-story, wood-framed home on the 1100 block of Grant Avenue in Wicomico County. The house is owned by Marian and Philip Hitch and occupied by Karen and George Jenkins.
No injuries were reported. Officials estimate the damage at $5,000 to the structure and $10,000 to its contents.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire started in a bedroom. The preliminary cause is listed as incendiary. The Salisbury Fire Department responded with about 20 firefighters and brought the blaze under control within 10 minutes.