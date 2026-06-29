SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Police Department is encouraging people who buy or sell items through online marketplaces to take extra precautions when meeting for in-person exchanges.
The department reminds the community to follow safe practices when completing transactions through online services.
To help make exchanges safer, the Salisbury Police Department offers a designated E-Commerce Zone in the front parking lot at 699 W. Salisbury Parkway. The agency says the location is available to buyers and sellers seeking a public place to complete transactions.
Police also recommend several basic safety measures when arranging online sales, including:
- Meet in a safe, public location.
- Avoid meeting alone.
- Protect personal information.
- Report suspicious activity to the police.
The department suggests that using the designated exchange area can help provide a safer environment for completing online purchases and sales.