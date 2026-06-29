Salisbury Police

The Salisbury Police Department offers a designated E-Commerce Zone.

 Alyssa Baker

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Police Department is encouraging people who buy or sell items through online marketplaces to take extra precautions when meeting for in-person exchanges.

The department reminds the community to follow safe practices when completing transactions through online services.

To help make exchanges safer, the Salisbury Police Department offers a designated E-Commerce Zone in the front parking lot at 699 W. Salisbury Parkway. The agency says the location is available to buyers and sellers seeking a public place to complete transactions.

Police also recommend several basic safety measures when arranging online sales, including:

  • Meet in a safe, public location.
  • Avoid meeting alone.
  • Protect personal information.
  • Report suspicious activity to the police.

The department suggests that using the designated exchange area can help provide a safer environment for completing online purchases and sales.

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Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia. 

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