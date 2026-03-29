SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University’s planned downtown performing arts center moved closer to reality with its inclusion in Gov. Wes Moore’s fiscal 2027 budget.
The university says the project is part of Maryland’s five-year Capital Improvement Program, which outlines funding for planning, construction and equipment between fiscal years 2028 and 2031.
The development builds on $2 million in grants from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development for site planning and demolition of the Paul S. Sarbanes branch of the Wicomico Public Library. According to Salisbury University, the branch is expected to relocate in 2027.
University President Carolyn Ringer Lepre says the center will serve as both an educational resource and an economic driver for the region.
Expected to open within five years, the facility will expand the university’s downtown footprint and is anticipated to generate economic activity during construction and beyond, says the university. School officials say it could attract national touring acts, support local events such as the Maryland Folk Festival, and create new opportunities for nearby businesses.
Salisbury University adds that additional funding is expected from private donors.