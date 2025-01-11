OCEAN CITY, Md. - A winter storm swept through Ocean City overnight, blanketing the area with snow and leaving cars, streets, and neighborhoods coated in white.
The snow began falling around midnight, with large flurries drifting down near the Ocean City Inlet and along Coastal Highway. By morning, many residents were faced with the task of clearing their vehicles and driveways.
Glenn Kurka, a resident in Ocean Pines, lent a helping hand to his family. "I came over here and got her cleaned out," Kurka said. "I went up to 24th Street, got my mom cleaned out. She's 100 years old. So I'm cleaning out everybody."
While the snow accumulated on some surfaces, Ocean City’s main roads remained clear, thanks to the proactive efforts of crews spreading salt overnight.
However, back roads remained a challenge for drivers, as snow lingered in less-traveled areas. Piles of salt continued to be distributed across Ocean City in an effort to maintain safe conditions.
Fritz Winkler, a plow operator, stood ready to clear the roads if needed but reported that the salt had done most of the work. "If it's worth getting up, hooking up all our stuff, and going out and doing it, we'll do it," Winkler said. "But if not, we'll keep waiting for it."
As the day progressed, Kurka noted that rising temperatures and sunlight would likely aid in melting the snow. "It's going to melt things away, and we won't have any more for weeks or months," he said optimistically.
Drivers in Ocean City are urged to remain cautious, particularly on back roads where snow may still pose a hazard.