ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - The Saltwater Cowboys are rounding up ponies to make sure they are happy and healthy on April 10 and April 11 in Assateague before the annual pony swim.
According to the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce and Certified Visitor Center, the Saltwater Cowboys collect the Southern Herd on the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge and lead the ponies through the marsh into the Southern Corral at the end of the Woodland Trail.
The Southern herd consists of more than 50 ponies and the round-up takes around an hour and a half to complete.
Some viewing locations include Beach Road, the Woodland Trail and the entrance of the Wildlife Loop.
The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce is encouraging viewers to be safe and park on the side of the road to witness the round-up.
The Southern Herd Round-Up is on April 10 and to watch the Northern Herd Round-Up, attendees can book a boat tour online on April 11.