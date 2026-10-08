HARRINGTON, Del.- Salty Beaches continued her strong start to the season, winning the final division of Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund 2-year-old filly pacing action at Harrington Raceway.
Driven by Allan Davis, Salty Beaches covered the mile in 1:57.2 to earn her third consecutive victory. The Badlands Hanover filly, owned and trained by Tyler Davis, improved to 3-for-4 in her career.
Salty Beaches was the favorite at $2.60 and finished ahead of Land Of The Free and Aunt Agnes. The win was one of four for Allan Davis, who also drove two winners in competition.
According to state leaders, the program featured three $20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders divisions.
In the opening division, Unberdnbywhathsben won in 1:58.2 for Burke Racing, Knox Services and Weaver Bruscemi. Jason Thompson drove the He’s Watching filly for trainer Ron Burke.
Thompson sent Unberdnbywhathsben to the lead early in the five-horse field. She opened up in the stretch to win by a length over Wonderful Tonight and Miss Mam. The filly paid $2.40 to win.
Cruising Mist captured the second division in 1:58.2 for Legacy Racing of Delaware and trainer Wayne Givens. Allan Davis drove the $4.40 winner.
The Powerful Mist filly earned her second consecutive victory, completing a sweep of her eliminations. Rynesha finished second after setting the pace, followed by Jobs Not Finished.
The top eight point earners from the two Delaware Standardbred Breeders elimination legs will return to Harrington Raceway for the $110,000 final Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The finalists are Cruising Mist, Salty Beaches, Land Of The Free, Unberdnbywhathsben, Rynesha, Wonderful Tonight, Miss Mam and Moms Watchin.