MILFORD, Del. – Children and families, including those with special needs, were treated to a festive winter wonderland during the recent Milford Chamber of Commerce holiday mixer.

The 1.5-hour Santa visit was hosted in partnership with Muzzle2Tail, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit known for its therapeutic riding programs and community outreach.

While Muzzle2Tail’s primary mission is therapeutic riding, its community helpers program brings a variety of events and support services to the greater Milford area through partnerships with 15 other organizations.

The mixer featured a 50/50 raffle and four special giveaways, including two vibrant poinsettias in red and pink and two free demonstration lessons, one ground-based and one riding, donated by the Santanorra family.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

