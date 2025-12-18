MILFORD, Del. – Children and families, including those with special needs, were treated to a festive winter wonderland during the recent Milford Chamber of Commerce holiday mixer.
The 1.5-hour Santa visit was hosted in partnership with Muzzle2Tail, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit known for its therapeutic riding programs and community outreach.
While Muzzle2Tail’s primary mission is therapeutic riding, its community helpers program brings a variety of events and support services to the greater Milford area through partnerships with 15 other organizations.
The mixer featured a 50/50 raffle and four special giveaways, including two vibrant poinsettias in red and pink and two free demonstration lessons, one ground-based and one riding, donated by the Santanorra family.