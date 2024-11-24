WASHINGTON — Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, Delaware’s incoming representative and the first openly transgender member of Congress, spent part of Sunday morning responding to House Speaker Mike Johnson’s newly announced policy restricting Capitol bathrooms based on biological sex.
The policy, introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., effectively bars McBride from using women’s restrooms within the Capitol complex.
McBride criticized the resolution, calling it a divisive distraction from pressing issues.
"I didn't run for the United States House of Representatives to talk about what bathroom I use. I didn't run to talk about myself. I ran to deliver for Delawareans," she told Face the Nation. "And while Republicans in Congress seem focused on bathrooms and trans people and specifically me, I'm focused on rolling up my sleeves, diving into the details, setting up my office and beginning the hard work of delivering for Delawareans on the issues that I know, keep them up at night."
McBride emphasized her priorities, stating her commitment to serving Delawareans.
Bathroom Policy Draws Criticism
The bathroom restriction policy, announced on Nov. 20, mandates that all single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings, including restrooms and locker rooms, be reserved for individuals of the corresponding biological sex. Speaker Johnson defended the decision, saying, “Each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol.”
McBride's colleagues said Republicans were bullying her. McBride herself referred to some Republican rhetoric as "mean spirited."
"I think we are all united that every single American deserves equal rights. I think we are all united that attempts to attack a vulnerable community are not only mean spirited but really an attempt to misdirect," she said. "Every single time we hear them say the word trans, look what they're doing with their right hand. Look at what they're doing to pick the pocket of American workers to fleece seniors by privatizing Social Security and Medicare. Look what they're doing undermining workers."
Focus on Bipartisan Collaboration
Despite the controversy, McBride reiterated her readiness to work across the aisle to deliver results.
“I will work with anyone willing to help Delawareans and lower costs facing my constituents,” she said. “But where I need to fight back, I will.”
As the incoming representative, McBride emphasized that her treatment is secondary to her mission, and she will seek to find common ground with Republican colleagues.
"I look forward to working with any colleague who's ready to work and ready to be serious about the issues that matter because at the end of the day, how I'm being treated does not matter," she said. "What matters is how the American people are being treated and whether we're actually focused on the issues that matter to them."