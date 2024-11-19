WASHINGTON - Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, of South Carolina, introduced a resolution on Nov. 18 to ban transgender women from using female bathrooms in the Capitol, according to NBC.
The idea comes weeks before Democratic Rep.-elect Sarah McBride of Delaware is set to become the first openly transgender member of Congress.
According to NBC, the ban would prohibit any lawmakers and House employees from “using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex.”
"This shouldn't be going on any federal property if you're a school or an institution that gets government funding. This kind of thing should be banned. I think it's sick, it's twisted." said Mace.
However, House Speaker Mike Johnson responded to the debate saying, "I believe it's a command that we treat all persons with dignity and respect and we will, and I'm not gonna engage in in in silly debates about this concern about the uses of restroom facilities and locker rooms and all that."
Fellow Democrats, like Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, showed support for McBride Tuesday afternoon say, "The notion that this incoming small House Republican Conference majority is beginning to transition to the new Congress by bullying a member of Congress. This is what we're doing? This is the lesson that you've drawn from the election in November? This is your priority, that you want to bully a member of Congress?"
Some people in Rehoboth Beach, like Charlie Casazza, don't agree with the ban.
"I don't have a problem with whoever's using the bathroom," said Casazza.
On the other hand, Cynthia Sloan, agrees with the ban, citing her religious beliefs.
"I just think that if someone was born a male that they should not be in the bathroom with a female, child especially."