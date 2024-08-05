OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department has issued a scam alert regarding a recent email and phone scam impersonating Chief Ross Buzzuro. The scam involves a fraudulent claim that people owe money for inheritance fees.
According to OCPD, scammer used departmental information and a headshot of Chief Buzzuro in emails, threatening arrest if payment was not made. Authorities emphasize that law enforcement will never call or email residents demanding money. Police say this tactic is a common scare scam.
Chief Buzzuro and the Ocean City Police Department stress that they, or any local law enforcement agency, would not request money, particularly in gift card form, over the phone or through email for legal matters. Locals and visitors are urged not to send money electronically to anyone claiming to be a law enforcement officer seeking payment for court fines, warrants, or other legal issues.
If you receive such a call or email, do not provide any information. Instead, contact local law enforcement immediately. Email display names and phone numbers can be easily spoofed to appear legitimate.
If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and contact the Ocean City Police Department directly. For emails, expand the email address field to check for authenticity; the official email handle for the department is name@oceancitymd.gov.