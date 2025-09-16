MILLSBORO, Del. - A school bus carrying 40 students was involved in a minor rear-end crash Tuesday afternoon on John J. Williams Highway near Autumn Road, prompting a multi-agency emergency response but no reported injuries.

School bus crash slows traffic on John J. Williams Hwy

A school bus carrying 40 students was involved in a minor rear-end crash Tuesday afternoon on John J. Williams Highway near Autumn Road, prompting a multi-agency emergency response but no reported injuries.

The incident occurred around 3:49 p.m. and involved a collision between the school bus and a Buick Encore. Authorities said the bus struck the rear of the SUV, resulting in minor vehicle damage. The driver of the Buick declined medical attention at the scene.

School bus crash slows traffic on John J. Williams Hwy

A school bus carrying 40 students was involved in a minor rear-end crash Tuesday afternoon on John J. Williams Highway near Autumn Road, prompting a multi-agency emergency response but no reported injuries.

While none of the children on board were injured, emergency protocols were followed as a precaution. Units from the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, Sussex County Paramedics, and Delaware State Fire Police responded to the scene.

Fire crews provided traffic control, which led to lane restrictions in the area, and remained on site to assist school district officials. The Delaware State Fire Police managed traffic for the duration of the response.

Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.

Tags

Locations

Photographer/Editor

Matt Hipsman joined the CoastTV team as a Photographer and Editor in June of 2024. He graduated from the University of Rochester with a Bachelor's degree in Film and Media Studies and a minor in Environmental Humanities. While studying, Matt held an internship with the local Rochester NPR station, WXXI. Where he shadowed the Audio Engineering department aiding in the production of a podcast.

Recommended for you