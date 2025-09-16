School bus crash slows traffic on John J. Williams Hwy

MILLSBORO, Del. - A school bus carrying 40 students was involved in a minor rear-end crash Tuesday afternoon on John J. Williams Highway near Autumn Road, prompting a multi-agency emergency response but no reported injuries.
The incident occurred around 3:49 p.m. and involved a collision between the school bus and a Buick Encore. Authorities said the bus struck the rear of the SUV, resulting in minor vehicle damage. The driver of the Buick declined medical attention at the scene.
While none of the children on board were injured, emergency protocols were followed as a precaution. Units from the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, Sussex County Paramedics, and Delaware State Fire Police responded to the scene.
Fire crews provided traffic control, which led to lane restrictions in the area, and remained on site to assist school district officials. The Delaware State Fire Police managed traffic for the duration of the response.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.