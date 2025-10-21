MILTON, Del. — A school bus carrying two students collided with a Ford F-550 pickup Tuesday morning on Cave Neck Road, but no one was hurt, according to Delaware State Police.
The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 21, when police say an 84-year-old woman from Lincoln was driving a school bus on Cave Neck Road. Investigators say the bus moved partially into the westbound lane to avoid a parked car on the shoulder. As it did, the bus’s side mirror struck the side mirror of a westbound Ford F-550 driven by a 48-year-old man from Magnolia.
Both drivers remained at the scene. Two students were on board the bus at the time, and no injuries were reported.
The crash caused only minor damage to both vehicles, according to police. Traffic was slightly delayed as the crash was investigated.