BETHANY BEACH, Del. – A young Kemp’s ridley sea turtle was rescued by the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation (MERR) Institute on Wednesday, Oct. 2, after it washed ashore near the Ocean Village community in Bethany Beach. The turtle sustained several injuries from a boat propeller, including a significant wound to the top of its head.
According to MERR, while the turtle’s wounds had begun to heal, the head injury had caused some abnormal neurological behavior. The turtle, measuring only 12 inches in length, was transported to the National Aquarium for long-term rehabilitation. Despite the severity of its injuries, the turtle is showing signs of strength, though its recovery remains uncertain due to the neurological symptoms.
Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are the most endangered sea turtle species and are often found in Delaware waters during the summer. This turtle is one of many MERR has responded to this season as a result of boat propeller injuries. According to MERR, more than 50% of the sea turtles they rescue each year suffer fatal injuries from boat propellers.
For more information on how to help reduce boat propeller-related injuries and deaths among endangered sea turtles and marine mammals, visit MERR’s website at www.merrinstitute.org. The organization promotes the use of propeller cages, which act as protective covers around propeller blades to prevent harm to marine life.