SEAFORD, Del. — Delaware State Police have identified the man killed in a single-car crash Friday morning in Seaford as 25-year-old Kesnel Similien from Seaford.
Troopers say the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Hastings Farm Road, north of Coverdale Road. According to police, Similien was driving a Hyundai Veloster going south at an apparent high rate of speed when the car left the east side of the road, hit a chain-link fence and a parked car in a private driveway, flipped over and hit a tree.
Similien was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DSP.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has video is asked to contact Master Cpl. J. Smith at 302-703-3267 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.