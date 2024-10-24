SEAFORD, Del.- A reported weapons complaint led to a police pursuit in Seaford on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 1:05 p.m., police say officers responded to Collins Avenue after receiving a call about a suspect allegedly armed with a handgun and making threatening remarks.
Upon arrival, officers found a man fitting the suspect's description entering a gray Honda Accord. When police ordered him to get out of the car, he refused and sped away on Collins Avenue.
The pursuit continued until the suspect crossed into Maryland, prompting Seaford police to terminate the chase and notify Maryland authorities.
After the suspect abandoned the car, officers discovered two jackets nearby.
A search of one jacket revealed approximately 0.36 grams of suspected heroin, 3.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and nearly $1,694 in cash believed to be related to drug activity.
The second jacket contained a black handgun with an extended magazine.
The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to reach out to the Seaford Police Department at 302-629-6645.