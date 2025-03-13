SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday evening on Collins Avenue in Seaford.
As a result of the violence, Seaford School District Superintendent Dr. Corey DiGirolamo announced that Seaford High School would shift to asynchronous learning on Thursday, March 13.
"While no current students were physically injured in [Wednesday’s] events, we recognize that many have close family ties within the community," Dr. DiGirolamo said in a statement. "In light of the fear, anger, and uncertainty this may cause, I am concerned that [Thursday] could be an emotionally charged day, particularly for our high school students."
The superintendent added that the shift to remote learning would allow school leaders to work with law enforcement, support affected families, and arrange for additional counseling services.