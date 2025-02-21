DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The MERR Institute rescued a one-year-old male harp seal Friday morning in Dewey Beach after observing signs of a possible infection.
Named Gemini in keeping with MERR’s constellation-themed naming system, the seal was taken in for further assessment and treatment, including hydration therapy. He is now under the care of the National Aquarium’s Marine Animal Rescue Program staff for rehabilitation.
The organization thanked those who reported the sighting and reminded the public to keep at least 150 feet away from seals on the beach, keep dogs on a leash, and report sightings to MERR at 302-228-5029.
Officials hope for a successful rehabilitation and eventual return to the ocean.