MILFORD, Del. – Second Street Players has unveiled its 2025 season lineup including dramas, musicals and family-friendly productions.
The season kicks off in February with the psychological drama One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Dale Wasserman, directed by Marge Ventura. Show dates are Feb. 7-9 and 14-16. In March, the youth production of Peter Pan and Wendy, adapted by Doug Rand from J.M. Barrie’s classic novel and directed by Rachel Loper and John H. Hulse, runs March 28-30.
The spring production, Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling and directed by Becky Craft, will take the stage May 9-11 and May 16-18, showcasing its timeless story of friendship and resilience. Summer heats up with the enchanting musical The Secret Garden, based on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved novel, directed by David Button and John H. Hulse, with show dates July 11-13 and July 18-20.
August brings another youth production, Villain School by Brian D. Taylor, directed by Guy Crawford, with performances scheduled for Aug. 29-31. In October, the season continues with the musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, directed by Chris Ennis, running Oct. 10-12 and Oct. 17-19.
The 2025 season concludes with the heartwarming holiday production of The Homecoming, adapted by Christopher Sergel and directed by Gina Shuck. Performances will run Nov. 28-30 and Dec. 5-7.
The diverse slate of performances is supported by the Delaware Division of the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.