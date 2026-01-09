Selbyville adopts new parking restrictions due to pedestrian, driver safety concerns
- Drew Bellinger
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
- Updated
SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Town of Selbyville has adopted new parking restrictions after conflict and safety concerns emerged.
The Town of Selbyville recently adopted new parking restrictions on both sides of Railroad Avenue, stretching from Cemetery Road to W McCabe Street, after a Town Council meeting took place.
The town ordinance states that the parking restrictions have been set in place to improve driver and pedestrian safety. Town officials told CoastTV that they're concerned about the safety of employees at Mountaire Farms who do not have a crosswalk on Hosier Street.
A majority of concerns came from issues surrounding a buildup of traffic during shift changes at Mountaire Farms, said one town official.
Ashley Abell, owner of Attics of My Life, says she certainly notices increased traffic and parking around 5 p.m.
"Sometimes I will notice because it makes me see and look at my watch to know what time it is. But sometimes I'm watching them come as early as 3:30p.m. and sit and wait," said Abell. "It's a cluster."
Melissa Michaud, who lives on W Church Street and uses the road multiple times per day, says the buildup of employee pick-ups has never bothered her.
"There's no issues typically with the drop off and pick ups. I don't have any issues," said Michaud. "They're parked off the road, so it's like you have the whole road available. It's not like they're parked in the middle of the road."
The town manager of Selbyville, Stacey Long, confirms there will be consequences, quoting § 184-4 Violations and penalties of the Selbyville violations and penalties code.
"Penalty for commission of the aforesaid misdemeanors shall be fined $10 plus costs, including Town Attorney fees and Victim's Compensation Fund Assessment."
After being a point of discussion during Monday's Town Council Meeting, the council announced this would be effective immediately.
