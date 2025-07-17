LINCOLN, Del. - A Selbyville man with five prior DUI convictions is facing new charges after state troopers found heroin in his car and determined he was driving under the influence.
Troopers arrested 65-year-old Luis Rodriguez on the night of July 15 after finding his car in the median on Dupont Boulevard near Morgan Drive in Lincoln. Delaware State Police said that when they approached him, Rodriguez appeared to be having a medical emergency. Rodriguez was taken to a nearby hospital, where police conducted a sobriety test.
During a routine search of the car, troopers found 0.06 grams of heroin along with drug paraphernalia, according to police. A background check at the hospital revealed Rodriguez had five prior DUI convictions.
After being discharged from the hospital, Rodriguez was taken to Troop 7 and later committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $8,202 secured bond.
He was charged by Justice of the Peace Court 3 with:
- 6th Offense DUI
- Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except Human Growth Hormone without a Prescription
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving without a Valid License
- Failure to Remain in a Single Lane