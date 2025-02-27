SELBYVILLE, Del. — A 60-year-old man from Selbyville died in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon on Hudson Road, according to Delaware State Police.
The crash happened around 2:44 p.m. on Feb. 26, when a Jeep Gladiator traveling south on Hudson Road, north of Lynch Road, crossed into the northbound lane. A Freightliner tractor heading north attempted to swerve to avoid the Jeep, but the two crashed head-on.
The Jeep’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified. The driver of the tractor, a 60-year-old man from Dover, was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries said DSP.
Hudson Road was closed for about four hours as the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Corporal R. Albert at (302) 703-3266. Tips can also be submitted via a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.